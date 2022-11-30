Kashmir abuses Heroine @Rs 9 lakh per month

Kulgam tops list; 90 FIRs registered in district, 120
peddlers arrested this year
Kulgam, Nov 29: Even as Heroin abuse is tremendously
rising across Kashmir, the southern district of Kulgam has
topped the list as the district spends Rs 1 lakh on the use
of the substance, official figures accessed by us
revealed Tuesday.
Figures suggest that Kulgam district spends Rs 1,01,660
on heroin monthly which is highest in the whole Kashmir
division. The survey in this regard has been conducted by
the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences
(IMHANS) Kashmir
“Rs 9 lakh worth heroin is being consumed in Kashmir
every month,” the survey reveals. It states that Rs 89,134
is being spent on heroin in Anantnag , Rs 100,202 in
Bandipora, Rs 71,020 in Baramulla (lowest in Kashmir),
Rs 88,995 in Budgam, Rs 79,694 in Ganderbal, Rs 87,392
in Kupwara, Rs 88,529 in Srinagar, Rs 100,165 in
Shopian and Rs 81, 726 in Pulwama.
Medical superintendent, district hospital Kulgam, Afsana
Bano said that addiction treatment facility (ATF) is
functional at District hospital Kulgam and many patients
are being treated there.
“I request parents to consult nearby hospitals if they think
their child is suffering from drug abuse. Full treatment
facilities for such patients are available here in Kashmir,”
she said.
A police official said around 90 FIRs were lodged in
Kulgam district this year against drug peddlers, around
120 have been arrested besides that five have been
booked under PIT NDPS in Kulgam district.
Dr Yasir Rather Professor, Department of Psychiatry
(IMHANS) GMC Srinagar told agencies that heroin, an
illicit hard core drug, is mostly used by substance users in
Kulgam district which is costly and that is why the money
spent in Kulgam is more as compared to others.
“There is a misconception in abusers that they won't get
rid of it but such youth can visit ATF's available at all
district hospitals, where they can get free treatment and
medication. These medicines and counselling will help
such patients to overcome the withdrawals that they face
once they try to stop taking heroin,” he said. “Once a
person gets involved in addiction, it is not just the
individual but the whole family gets affected. The person
involved in addiction also faces other health burdens like
comorbid life threatening diseases like HCV, HIV and
endocarditis.”
Dr Yasir said that its overdose can lead to deaths. “There
is a need for preventive measures and every responsible
citizen of our society, especially religious preachers, has
an important role to play. Besides, Government agencies
like law and enforcement should focus on supply
reduction, by stopping drug peddling,” he said.
“There is a need for recreational activities in which youth
can be engaged which prevents them from drug addiction.
Also parents should avoid putting too much academic
pressure on their children. And educational institutions
should also try to focus on mental well-being of students
by counselling and educating students about life skill
training at a very early age.”