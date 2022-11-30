Kashmir abuses Heroine @Rs 9 lakh per month

Kulgam tops list; 90 FIRs registered in district, 120

peddlers arrested this year

Kulgam, Nov 29: Even as Heroin abuse is tremendously

rising across Kashmir, the southern district of Kulgam has

topped the list as the district spends Rs 1 lakh on the use

of the substance, official figures accessed by us

revealed Tuesday.

Figures suggest that Kulgam district spends Rs 1,01,660

on heroin monthly which is highest in the whole Kashmir

division. The survey in this regard has been conducted by

the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences

(IMHANS) Kashmir

“Rs 9 lakh worth heroin is being consumed in Kashmir

every month,” the survey reveals. It states that Rs 89,134

is being spent on heroin in Anantnag , Rs 100,202 in

Bandipora, Rs 71,020 in Baramulla (lowest in Kashmir),

Rs 88,995 in Budgam, Rs 79,694 in Ganderbal, Rs 87,392

in Kupwara, Rs 88,529 in Srinagar, Rs 100,165 in

Shopian and Rs 81, 726 in Pulwama.

Medical superintendent, district hospital Kulgam, Afsana

Bano said that addiction treatment facility (ATF) is

functional at District hospital Kulgam and many patients

are being treated there.

“I request parents to consult nearby hospitals if they think

their child is suffering from drug abuse. Full treatment

facilities for such patients are available here in Kashmir,”

she said.

A police official said around 90 FIRs were lodged in

Kulgam district this year against drug peddlers, around

120 have been arrested besides that five have been

booked under PIT NDPS in Kulgam district.

Dr Yasir Rather Professor, Department of Psychiatry

(IMHANS) GMC Srinagar told agencies that heroin, an

illicit hard core drug, is mostly used by substance users in

Kulgam district which is costly and that is why the money

spent in Kulgam is more as compared to others.

“There is a misconception in abusers that they won't get

rid of it but such youth can visit ATF's available at all

district hospitals, where they can get free treatment and

medication. These medicines and counselling will help

such patients to overcome the withdrawals that they face

once they try to stop taking heroin,” he said. “Once a

person gets involved in addiction, it is not just the

individual but the whole family gets affected. The person

involved in addiction also faces other health burdens like

comorbid life threatening diseases like HCV, HIV and

endocarditis.”

Dr Yasir said that its overdose can lead to deaths. “There

is a need for preventive measures and every responsible

citizen of our society, especially religious preachers, has

an important role to play. Besides, Government agencies

like law and enforcement should focus on supply

reduction, by stopping drug peddling,” he said.

“There is a need for recreational activities in which youth

can be engaged which prevents them from drug addiction.

Also parents should avoid putting too much academic

pressure on their children. And educational institutions

should also try to focus on mental well-being of students

by counselling and educating students about life skill

training at a very early age.”