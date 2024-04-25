back to top
Search
JammuArun Alagappan appointed as Executive Chairman of Coromandel Int’l Ltd
JammuJammu Kashmir

Arun Alagappan appointed as Executive Chairman of Coromandel Int’l Ltd

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Coromandel Limited, announced the following changes pursuant to a meeting of the Board of Directors, held earlier today:

Mr. A Vellayan retires from the position of Chairman and Non-Executive Director with effect from the close of April 25, 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today accepted the retirement sought by Mr. A Vellayan and in recognition of his contributions to the Company, over the past many years and for his continued guidance to the senior management in view of his tremendous experience and valuable contributions appointed him as Chairman Emeritus effective April 26, 2024.

Consequent to the retirement of Mr. A Vellayan, the board approved the appointment and redesignation of Mr. Arun Alagappan as Executive Chairman effective from April 26, 2024. Mr. Arun Alagappan has been the Executive Vice Chairman of the company since February 2021.

Previous article
India Assist expands its Travel Assistance Services Franchise Model in J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India Assist expands its Travel Assistance Services Franchise Model in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  In a significant stride towards enhancing traveller...

Samsung India launches 2nd Season of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has...

SANY Heavy Industry India Pvt Ltd expands presence with grand opening of Raghunath Machinery HO in Rayagada

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: SANY Heavy Industry India Pvt Ltd, a...

Delivers Industry leading Volume Growth of 18.5%YoY in Q4’24

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT),...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India Assist expands its Travel Assistance Services Franchise Model in J&K

Samsung India launches 2nd Season of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus

SANY Heavy Industry India Pvt Ltd expands presence with grand opening...