Arun Alagappan appointed as Executive Chairman of Coromandel Int’l Ltd

Jammu Tawi: Coromandel International Limited, announced the following changes pursuant to a meeting of the Board of Directors, held earlier today:

Mr. A Vellayan retires from the position of Chairman and Non-Executive Director with effect from the close of April 25, 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today accepted the retirement sought by Mr. A Vellayan and in recognition of his contributions to the Company, over the past many years and for his continued guidance to the senior management in view of his tremendous experience and valuable contributions appointed him as Chairman Emeritus effective April 26, 2024.

Consequent to the retirement of Mr. A Vellayan, the board approved the appointment and redesignation of Mr. Arun Alagappan as Executive Chairman effective from April 26, 2024. Mr. Arun Alagappan has been the Executive Vice Chairman of the company since February 2021.