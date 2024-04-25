back to top
India Assist expands its Travel Assistance Services Franchise Model in J&K
India Assist expands its Travel Assistance Services Franchise Model in J&K

Tawi:  In a significant stride towards enhancing traveller experiences, Assist, the pioneer in real-time travel assistance services, has announced the expansion of its franchise model to the picturesque region of Jammu and . Collaborating with key travel agents across prominent areas, this strategic move aims to provide seamless and reliable travel assistance to explorers, tourists, and travelers, ensuring their journeys through the mesmerizing valleys and mountains of Kashmir are truly memorable.

The franchise model has been initiated in several pivotal areas, including Srinagar, Anant Nagar, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Kulgam, and Bandipora. This expansion marks India Assist's dedication to extending its unparalleled assistance services to those who seek to discover the captivating beauty and cultural richness of Kashmir.

“We are thrilled to bring India Assist's travel assistance services to the enchanting land of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Harish Khatri, Founder and Managing Director of India Assist. “Our mission has always been to provide unwavering support to travellers, ensuring their journeys are not only smooth but also enriched with local insights and assistance whenever needed. With this expansion, we aim to create a seamless and immersive travel experience for those who choose to explore the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir.”

 

