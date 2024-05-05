back to top
Search
JammuIAF man killed, 4 hurt as ultras target convoy in J&K’s Poonch
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

IAF man killed, 4 hurt as ultras target convoy in J&K’s Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

: Three weeks ahead of polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, terrorists today ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch district of J&K, injuring five of its personnel, one of whom succumbed to injuries.

Officials said the five Air Force personnel injured in the firing were rushed to hospital, where one of the two critically injured died.

The vehicles were moving towards nearby Sanai Top in Surankote area, said the officials, suspecting the involvement of the same group of terrorists who carried out an ambush on the troops in adjoining Bufliaz on December 21 last year, leaving four soldiers dead. Sources said the terrorists carried out the attack with automatic rifles. Reinforcements from the Army and the police had been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation was launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, said the officials.

Previous article
Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 5: The Congress has named Jay...

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Northlines Northlines -
Toronto, May 5: Canada is a “rule-of-law country” with...

Massive search operation on in upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Marmat areas to nab terrorists

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 04: The terrorists responsible for killing a...

Soldier dies, 9 injured as army vehicle skids off road in Anantnag

Northlines Northlines -
Anantnag, May 04: One soldier lost his life while nine...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty...

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three...

Massive search operation on in upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Marmat areas...