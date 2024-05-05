back to top
Search
BollywoodFiring outside Salman Khan’s house: Family of deceased accused moves Bombay High...
BollywoodLatest NewsLead News

Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Family of deceased accused moves Bombay High Court, seeks CBI probe

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, May 5: The family of Anuj Thapan, who died while in police custody following his arrest in the case related to firing outside superstar Salman Khan's house here, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into his death.

While the police claim Thapan killed himself in the lock-up, his mother Rita Devi in her petition filed in the High Court on Friday alleged foul play and claimed he was killed.

In the plea, which will come up for hearing in due course, Devi sought the HC to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of her son.

The petition alleged Thapan was physically assaulted and tortured by police in custody.

It also sought the High Courtto direct the police to hand over CCTV footage of the police station and the lock-up where Thapan was held.

The petitioner requested for the preservation of call data records (CDR) of police officials, who are probing the firing incident, from April 24 to May 2.

It also sought directions for a fresh post-mortem in Thapan's death.

Four persons — Thapan, Sonu Bishnoi, alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta — had been arrested in connection with the firing incident, while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused, as per police.

Thapan, accused of supplying firearms and bullets for the firing incident, was arrested on April 26 from along with Sonu Bishnoi and was remanded to police custody till April 30.

Meanwhile, the police invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in the case.

On April 29, the police produced all the four accused, including Thapan, before a special court which remanded them to police custody till May 8.

Thapan was found dead in the toilet of lock-up of the branch in the commissionerate complex at Crawford Market here on May 1.

On April 14, two motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra area of Mumbai.

Gupta and Pal were later arrested from Gujarat.

Previous article
How Software Upgrades Can Unlock the iPad’s Capabilities
Next article
Apple Preps Major iOS 18 Update with Focused AI and Customization Gains
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Major Indian drug makers Cipla, Glenmark recall products from US market...

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get candid about professional hurdles and...

Kareena Kapoor opens up about son Taimur expressing his longing for...