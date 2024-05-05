back to top
Search
TechnologyApple Preps Major iOS 18 Update with Focused AI and Customization Gains
Technology

Apple Preps Major iOS 18 Update with Focused AI and Customization Gains

By: Northlines

Date:

Apple is gearing up to introduce some significant new capabilities and customization options with the next major version of its mobile operating system. iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled at Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and early details suggest it will focus on enhancing AI and personalization.

Sources familiar with Apple's plans indicate that iOS 18 will bring expanded intelligence to the company's digital assistant Siri. The software update is rumored to allow Siri to auto-summarize messages and complete texts, answering more complex queries through improved integration with shortcuts. Safari may also receive an ‘Intelligent Search' feature powered by Apple's own language model to summarize webpages on the fly.

Privacy and security will continue to be top priorities, with any new AI functionality designed to operate directly on users' devices without sending personal data to remote servers. This local processing approach could enable capabilities like auto-generated image captions while upholding Apple's strict standards.

In addition to augmented intelligence, iOS 18 appears poised to offer more customization of the home screen through new icon arrangement and blank space options. The update will also provide official support for RCS messaging, allowing improved communication between iPhone and Android users through higher quality sharing of and images.

Analysts expect iOS 18 to run on iPhone models back to the iPhone 11 series. This would deliver the software's latest features to a massive worldwide install base. With its June unveiling fast approaching, excited users will soon get their first look at how Apple is enhancing the iOS experience through AI and personalization.

Previous article
Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Family of deceased accused moves Bombay High Court, seeks CBI probe
Next article
Actor shares views on how attractiveness influences personality development
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How Software Upgrades Can Unlock the iPad’s Capabilities

Northlines Northlines -
The upcoming Apple event scheduled for May 7 holds...

WhatsApp tweaks how users can react to photos and videos

Northlines Northlines -
WhatsApp is making it easier than ever for users...

Google introduces identification badge for verified government apps on Play Store

Northlines Northlines -
Google has introduced a new feature on the Play...

Tech giants axe over 700 jobs in May as layoffs spread across sectors

Northlines Northlines -
As the month of May gets underway, major job...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Major Indian drug makers Cipla, Glenmark recall products from US market...

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get candid about professional hurdles and...

Kareena Kapoor opens up about son Taimur expressing his longing for...