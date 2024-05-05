Apple Preps Major iOS 18 Update with Focused AI and Customization Gains

Apple is gearing up to introduce some significant new capabilities and customization options with the next major version of its mobile operating system. iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled at Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and early details suggest it will focus on enhancing AI and personalization.

Sources familiar with Apple's plans indicate that iOS 18 will bring expanded intelligence to the company's digital assistant Siri. The software update is rumored to allow Siri to auto-summarize messages and complete texts, answering more complex queries through improved integration with shortcuts. Safari may also receive an ‘Intelligent Search' feature powered by Apple's own language model to summarize webpages on the fly.

Privacy and security will continue to be top priorities, with any new AI functionality designed to operate directly on users' devices without sending personal data to remote servers. This local processing approach could enable capabilities like auto-generated image captions while upholding Apple's strict standards.

In addition to augmented intelligence, iOS 18 appears poised to offer more customization of the home screen through new icon arrangement and blank space options. The update will also provide official support for RCS messaging, allowing improved communication between iPhone and Android users through higher quality sharing of videos and images.

Analysts expect iOS 18 to run on iPhone models back to the iPhone 11 series. This would deliver the software's latest features to a massive worldwide install base. With its June unveiling fast approaching, excited users will soon get their first look at how Apple is enhancing the iOS experience through AI and personalization.