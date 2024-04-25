Samsung India launches 2nd Season of ‘Samsung Innovation Campus

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, has launched the second season of its national skilling programme – Samsung Innovation Campus – designed to upskill the youth in future-tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming. Samsung Innovation Campus aims to upskill youth aged 18-25 years in future technologies and enhance their employability.

The programme strengthens Samsung's commitment to being a strong partner and contributor to the India growth story. It is also designed to support Government of India initiatives such as Skill India and Digital India to create the right opportunities for the youth.

A Memorandum of Understanding to train 3,500 students across India has been signed between Samsung and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), earlier this week.

This year the programme goes beyond just skilling to include more exciting opportunities for the students. The national toppers from each domain will receive a cash award of INR 1 Lakh along with an opportunity to visit Samsung facilities in Delhi/NCR. “Samsung has been a committed partner to the nation's growth over the last 28 years of its presence in India. Our vision has always been aligned with the Government of India's objectives of skilling the youth and empowering them with professional growth opportunities. Through Samsung Innovation Campus, we are building a platform of skill-based learning that would upskill the youth, create job opportunities in future -tech domains, and effect meaningful change”, said Mr. JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia”.

ESSCI is a national level skilling organization promoted by industry associations under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development, and works as a sector skill council under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). It will provide on-board local training through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners. ESSCI will also look at opportunities to provide the courses to beneficiaries in India's smaller towns, where students do not have easy access to the best future-tech education.

“ESSCI is delighted to partner with Samsung for a CSR initiative that strengthens the skills ecosystem in the country. Samsung Innovation Campus is designed in perfect alignment with our objectives to provide skilling and requisite knowledge on future-tech domains to the nation's youth and especially those who are less-privileged. We are optimistic that the programme will equip students with technical knowhow and make them job-ready”, said Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, Chief Operating Officer (Officiating CEO), ESSCI.