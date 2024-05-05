back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirEVM A Theft Machine, Make Sure You Voted The Right Party: Farooq...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

EVM A Theft Machine, Make Sure You Voted The Right Party: Farooq Abdullah

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 5:  Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked the voters in to remain vigilant to the possibility of manipulation of the EVMs when they cast their votes for the .
 
  “It is important for all the voters to know that the EVM is a theft machine. On the polling day, you will go through the process of identification and then your finger will be inked. When you go to the EVM booth, you should check the (LED) lights on it,” he said.
“After you cast the vote, there should be a beep from the machine. If there is no light on the machine, you should come out and ask the (election) staff about it,” Abdullah, who was addressing an election rally in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar city, added.
The former chief minister was campaigning for party candidate Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who is contesting the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, going to polls on May 13.
Abdullah urged the voters to ensure that the VVPAT slips have the same election symbol printed on them as the one they voted for.
“After you cast your vote, there will be a (VVPAT) slip. You should check whether the symbol on the slip is the same as the one you have voted for,” he said.
Abdullah urged the party leaders to ensure that they appoint “scrupulously honest” people as polling agents for the elections.
The NC president alleged the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stooped to communal scaremongering for electoral gains.
“He (Modi) is trying to scare the Hindus by telling them that if they have two houses, they (the opposition) will snatch one and give it to Muslims. Then they scare the Hindu women, telling them that their mangalsutra will be snatched and sold. The proceeds of the sale will be given to Muslims,” he said.
“They (the BJP) do not know that no one is benevolent to Muslims. It is the God who gives or stops sustenance,” he asserted.

Abdullah said the current elections were not about development but about saving the country.
“Today the fight is not about roads and electricity. The fight is to save the country. Because if the nation is saved, we too will be safe,” he said. (Agencies)

Previous article
J&K | University Works Department Assigns Area-Wise Repair, Renovation Works to Engineers
Next article
Locomotive Of Jammu-Bound Train Detaches From Coaches In Punjab
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Bajrang Handed Provisional Suspension, WFI To Approach WADA After NADA Keeps It In ‘Dark’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 5: Bajrang Punia has been handed...

Locomotive Of Jammu-Bound Train Detaches From Coaches In Punjab

Northlines Northlines -
Ludhiana, May 5: The locomotive of a Jammu-bound train...

J&K | University Works Department Assigns Area-Wise Repair, Renovation Works to Engineers

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 5: University Works Department Assigns Area-Wise Repair,...

PM Modi To File Nomination Papers From Varanasi LS Seat On May 14

Northlines Northlines -
VARANASI (UP), May 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bajrang Handed Provisional Suspension, WFI To Approach WADA After NADA Keeps...

Locomotive Of Jammu-Bound Train Detaches From Coaches In Punjab

J&K | University Works Department Assigns Area-Wise Repair, Renovation Works to...