back to top
Search
Life StyleUnusual Japanese snack gains popularity: Why armpit sweat infused rice balls are...
Life Style

Unusual Japanese snack gains popularity: Why armpit sweat infused rice balls are trending

By: Northlines

Date:

In recent times, a rather peculiar culinary creation has been gaining attention both in Japan and worldwide. The humble onigiri or Japanese rice ball has taken an unusual transformation with some women shaping the balls using their armpits.

Dubbed “armpit rice balls”, demonstrating the preparation process have spread rapidly on social media platforms. What was once a staple snack is now being infused with sweat from the preparer's underarms, veering the taste experience into uncharted territories.

While the notion of consuming sweat-laced food may seem unappealing to some, the trend has managed to intrigue many. Experts believe human scent compounds called pheromones present in underarm sweat could influence sensory perception and emotions. A 2013 study found specific pheromones improved mood when smelled.

Our sense of smell also impacts taste. So sweatborne substances affecting the olfactory system may indirectly impact what we taste. However, links between human pheromones and behaviors need more research.

Culturally, unconventional food creations are common in Japan. The nation balances tradition with culinary experimentation. Some see this as a novel experience worth trying while others desire boundary-pushing. From a marketing angle, the “bizarre” factor drives online sharing.

However, safety concerns linger. Sweat quality varies with individual hygiene and . Unexpected components introduce risks like food poisoning. Many also find the concept unappetizing, raising consent issues. While fascinating, stringent hygiene remains crucial with foods enabling bacterial growth.

So in summary, a mix of cultural, psychological and marketing factors fuel this trend's online popularity. But health risks require close consideration regarding real- partaking. Only further research can clarify human pheromones' role and whether emotions truly influence unusual gustatory perceptions.

Previous article
Understanding the significance of International No Diet Day
Next article
Ayan Mukerji enjoys Sunday outing with little Raha Kapoor
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ministry warns against force feeding unconscious people in heatwaves

Northlines Northlines -
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently highlighted...

Actor shares views on how attractiveness influences personality development

Northlines Northlines -
A prominent actor recently shared some intriguing insights into...

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth named as co-chairs of highly anticipated 2024 Met Gala

Northlines Northlines -
All-Star Lineup Announced To Host Highly Anticipated Met Gala...

The Hidden Impact of Bananas on the Nutritional Value of your Smoothie

Northlines Northlines -
When creating a nutritious smoothie, bananas are a popular...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Poonch Attack | IAF Mourns Corporal Vikky Pahade, As Forces Continue...

Ayan Mukerji enjoys Sunday outing with little Raha Kapoor

Understanding the significance of International No Diet Day