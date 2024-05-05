Ayan Mukerji enjoys Sunday outing with little Raha Kapoor

Brahmastra director enjoys outing with Ranbir-Alia's darling daughter

Raha Kapoor, the little bundle of joy born to Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was spotted enjoying some quality time with her uncle Ayan Mukerji over the weekend. Videos circulating on social media platforms show the Brahmastra director holding the toddler affectionately while waiting outside a popular eating joint in Mumbai city.

Dressed casually, Ayan seemed immersed in taking care of Raha as onlookers filmed them. However, he expressed discomfort at being photographed without consent. The filmmaker quickly made his way to the car with the little munchkin, perhaps not wanting too much attention on the family during their private outing.

Ranbir and Alia, fondly called by fans as RanAlia, had unveiled Raha to the world on Christmas last year in an endearing family photo. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's doting mother, recently opened up about her son being a hands-on father unlike his own laidback dad, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. She praised Alia as well for her excellent parenting skills.

Fans are eager to see more of Raha in the coming times. Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji is basking in the success of Brahmastra and reportedly gearing up for its ambitious sequels.