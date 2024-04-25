back to top
Search
JammuDelivers Industry leading Volume Growth of 18.5%YoY in Q4’24
JammuJammu Kashmir

Delivers Industry leading Volume Growth of 18.5%YoY in Q4’24

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.Commenting on the performance, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “Cement sector has a pivotal role in 's growth story and infrastructure, housing and private capex will drive the demand growth for the next decade and beyond. During FY24 we delivered a volume growth of 11.8% at 28.8Mnt and EBITDA growth of 13.4% at Rs. 2,639Cr. We will continue to work on gaining market share and improving realizations while deepening the cost leadership. I remain excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead andbelieve that we are on a clear path of accelerated growth backed by sustainable investments, strong Balance Sheet and a dedicated team.” Dharmender Tuteja, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said “We bounced back and delivered an industry-leading volume growth of 18.5% YoY during the quarter. However, unexpected drop in cement prices led to EBITDA erosion during the quarter with EBITDA margin declining from 18.1% in Q4'23 to 15.2% in current quarter. During the ensuing year, we will continue to focus on our levers of long-term cost savings including renewable energy, operationalizing our captive coal mines, digitization of supply chain and invest in our brand.”

Previous article
10 Jammu students of AESL secure 98 Percentile and above in JEE Main 2024
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

10 Jammu students of AESL secure 98 Percentile and above in JEE Main 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader...

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants In J&K’s Baramulla

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 25: An encounter broke out between security...

Lok Sabha Polls | J&K CEO P K Pole Optimistic About Increase In Voter Turnout

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 25: With the terror threat on the...

Suspicious Balloon Recovered From Samba Ahead Of Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

Northlines Northlines -
Samba, Apr 25: Ahead of the second phase of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10 Jammu students of AESL secure 98 Percentile and above in...

Public pressure forced EC’s hand: Congress on poll watchdog’s notice to...

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among 40 star campaigners for Congress in Andhra...