Delivers Industry leading Volume Growth of 18.5%YoY in Q4’24

Jammu Tawi: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.Commenting on the performance, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “Cement sector has a pivotal role in India's growth story and infrastructure, housing and private capex will drive the demand growth for the next decade and beyond. During FY24 we delivered a volume growth of 11.8% at 28.8Mnt and EBITDA growth of 13.4% at Rs. 2,639Cr. We will continue to work on gaining market share and improving realizations while deepening the cost leadership. I remain excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead andbelieve that we are on a clear path of accelerated growth backed by sustainable business investments, strong Balance Sheet and a dedicated team.” Dharmender Tuteja, Chief Financial Officer – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said “We bounced back and delivered an industry-leading volume growth of 18.5% YoY during the quarter. However, unexpected drop in cement prices led to EBITDA erosion during the quarter with EBITDA margin declining from 18.1% in Q4'23 to 15.2% in current quarter. During the ensuing year, we will continue to focus on our levers of long-term cost savings including renewable energy, operationalizing our captive coal mines, digitization of supply chain and invest in our brand.”