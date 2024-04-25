back to top
10 Jammu students of AESL secure 98 Percentile and above in JEE Main 2024

Tawi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the leader in test preparatory services, proudly unveils the exceptional achievement of its 10 Jammu-based students Jammu who secured 98 percentile and above in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 second session. Among the notable achievers, Deedwer secured 99.33 percentile. 1 student secured 99 percentile, 19 students secured 95 percentile and 36 students secured 90 and above percentile.Their stellar performance not only underscores their unwavering commitment but also brings to the fore their profound grasp of the subjects tested in one of 's most challenging examinations. The unveiling of their extraordinary accomplishment by the National Testing Agency last night has set a new benchmark of excellence.

Enrolled in Aakash's renowned classroom program, these exceptional students embarked on a rigorous journey to conquer the formidable IIT JEE, recognized globally as one of the toughest entrance examinations. Their ascent is a testament to their relentless dedication in mastering core concepts and adhering to a disciplined study regimen. Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, they acknowledged, “Our success is indebted to Aakash for its meticulously crafted content and coaching, pivotal in our journey. Without their unwavering guidance, mastering numerous subjects within a condensed timeframe would have been an insurmountable challenge.” Mr. Parmeshwar Jha, Regional Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), extends his heartfelt congratulations to the students, emphasizing, “Their remarkable performance is a testament to AESL'S commitment and determination to providing students with comprehensive coaching and innovative learning solutions, empowering them to excel in competitive examinations. We wish them continued success in their future endeavors.”

 

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

