back to top
Search
IndiaPublic pressure forced EC's hand: Congress on poll watchdog's notice to BJP...
India

Public pressure forced EC’s hand: Congress on poll watchdog’s notice to BJP president

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Congress on Thursday claimed that public pressure forced the Election Commission’s hand after the poll panel issued notice to BJP president J P Nadda on allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a “divisive speech” in Rajasthan.

The EC is “super, super cautious” when it comes to the prime minister, Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said.

He pointed out that the EC has issued a notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP’s complaint against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and wondered whether this was what the poll body meant by “level playing field”.

“The Election Commission has issued notices to the BJP President for campaign remarks made by the PM, on which the Congress had filed a complaint. At the same time, in virtually identical language, it has issued a notice to the Congress President on remarks made by Shri Rahul Gandhi, on which the BJP had complained,” Ramesh said.

“Is this what the EC means by a ‘level playing field’? It is clear that public pressure, motivated by the PM’s outrageous remarks, have forced the EC’s hand. But did it have to compensate by sending a notice on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks as well?” he said.

By equating the two, the Commission has drawn attention to its own compulsions, Ramesh said.

By any standard, the equivalence is “bizarre” and “completely unwarranted and unjustified”, he said.

“Meanwhile BJP candidates brazenly continue to use religious symbols in their election campaign,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Earlier, asked about the development at a press conference, Ramesh said, “We had complained to the Election Commission. We brought to their notice that the PM’s language is against the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and various verdicts of the Supreme Court.”

“There has been a delay, we have also complained about some other candidates misusing religion for votes. We believe that the EC will take action. We will reply to the notice we have got,” he said.

==

 

 

Previous article
Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among 40 star campaigners for Congress in Andhra Pradesh
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among 40 star campaigners for Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Northlines Northlines -
Amaravati, Apr 25: The Congress party on Thursday informed...

Maximum poor people live in Odisha, BJD Govt needs ouster for state’s development: Shah

Northlines Northlines -
Sonepur (Odisha), Apr 25: Alleging that the maximum number...

PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for G7 Summit invite

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

LS polls: Sena (UBT) releases manifesto, focuses on ‘reclaiming’ Maharashtra’s glory

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 24: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among 40 star campaigners for Congress in Andhra...

Maximum poor people live in Odisha, BJD Govt needs ouster for...

PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for...