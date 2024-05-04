back to top
LG Manoj Sinha Attends Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh

GHAZIPUR (UP), May 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh at Dr BR Ambedkar Inter-College, Sadat, Ghazipur. He also addressed a symposium on the idea of an ideal society and educational research.
In his keynote address, the Lt Governor highlighted the works done by thinkers and educationists on inclusive development and overall progressive policy framework that has been cited in various educational research papers and played a critical role in promoting the idea of citizen-centric governance.

“The prime objective of quality is to prepare students to contribute constructively to nation building and strengthen the progressive policies of future governance to meet the aspiration of society.
In our ancient ideas and values of an ideal society, also termed as Ram-Rajya is dedicated to inclusive, progressive and equitable development. It focuses on opportunity for all citizens and empowerment of marginalised sections of society,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that an aspirational society makes its citizens socially, economically and culturally prosperous and it encourages robust development in all sectors. The Lt Governor also felicitated the meritorious students and encouraged them for academic and intellectual pursuits in the future.

