back to top
Search
Jammu2 youth drown in river Tawi in Jammu, rescue operation launched
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

2 youth drown in river Tawi in Jammu, rescue operation launched

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 18: Two youths drowned in river Tawi last evening in Manwal area of Jammu district even as the search operation is underway to trace the bodies, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that two youth identified as Avikash Thakur (23), son of Ranjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh (19), son of Jugal Singh—both residents of Kishenpur Manwal drowned in the river Tawi last evening around 7 pm.
He said that they were taking bath in the river, which was evident as their cloths were found on banks of it.
“Immediately after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police and a search operation was launched, which is still underway.”
The official said that police and a team of Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are on job, but the bodies are yet to be traced.

Previous article
India, UK reiterate pledge to finalize trade deal at annual strategic talks
Next article
Government to allow all automakers benefit from India’s new EV import duty policy
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LS elections 2024: Sixth schedule, employment key issues in Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
LEH/KARGIL, May 18: As  Ladakh votes to elect its...

Vaishno Devi shrine board to offer saplings as ‘Prasad’ to save planet

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 18: The pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno...

Earthquake Of 3.5 Magnitude Hits Jammu And Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 18: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on...

Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Plans for Their 6th Wedding Anniversary...

Pakistan Requests 24th Extended and Expanded Bailout Program from IMF

GPT-4o’s Jaw-Dropping Abilities to Analyze Images, Translate Languages and More