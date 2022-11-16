MOSAJ shooters lift overall trophy in Haryana

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 16: Shooters of Mission Olympics Shooting Academy Jammu (MOSAJ) excelled winning overall trophy in the 2nd Baru Ram Nehra Memorial Shooting

Championship which held at Kaithal in Hayrana. Vishal Sharma of the MOSAJ bagged the Champion of Champions title in 10 meters Air Rifle (ISSF) event. Vishal

also won gold in ISSF 10 meters Rifle men event. Sunny Khajuria also won gold in 10 meters Air Rifle NR. Aneesha Sharma of MOSAJ bagged gold in ISSF 10

meters event while Shreya Charak secured silver in 10 meters Air Pistol Youth women category. Sanvi Gupta clinched bronze. The MOSAJ shooters train under the

guidance of coaches, Vishal Mehra and Aman Singh. Meanwhile, J&K Rifle Association congratulated the MOSAJ for producing champion shooters in a short span

of time.