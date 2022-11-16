Sharath in ITTF’s Athletes’ Commission

New Delhi, Nov 16: Recognitions and honours are pouring in for the 40-year-old multiple Commonwealth Games medallist A. Sharath Kamal. He became the first paddler

from India to get elected to the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) this week. Sharath, who will be receiving the Dhyan Chand Khel

Ratna Award, the highest National sports recognition of the country, from President Droupadi Murmu later this month, is the vice-chairman of the Athletes’ Commission of the

Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Sharath is one of the ten eminent athletes elected a couple of days ago to the National Olympic body that goes to the polls next month.