back to top
Search
IndiaIncreasing FTAs key strategy for enhancing financial services exports: DFS Secy
India

Increasing FTAs key strategy for enhancing financial services exports: DFS Secy

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI: Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Wednesday said increasing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) would be a key strategy for enhancing 's financial services exports. Inaugurating a workshop on financial services in FTAs here, Joshi highlighted the pivotal role of financial services in India's export strategy.

The workshop organised jointly by Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Exim Bank brought together key stakeholders from the government bodies and academia to delve into the intricate dynamics of FTAs and the pivotal role of financial services in the new-age FTAs.

India has significant potential to capitalise on the growing demand for financial services globally, particularly with the emergence of GIFT City as a major hub for financial services, Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) said in a statement. “In 2022-23, financial services exports reached USD 7.8 billion, recording a CAGR of 12.6 per cent during 2018-19 to 2022-23. The upward trend continued in 2023-24, with financial services exports recording an increase of 12.7 per cent in the first three quarters, to reach USD 6.5 billion,” Exim Bank Managing Director Harsha Bangari said.

 

 

 

Previous article
India’s unemployment rate dips to 6.7% in March quarter
Next article
Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LIC gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet Sebi’s 10 pc public holding norm, scrip jumps 4 pc

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said...

Gold jumps Rs 450; silver surges Rs 900

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, May 15: Gold price jumped Rs 450...

Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent Bengaluru: Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications...

India’s unemployment rate dips to 6.7% in March quarter

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent NEW DELHI: The unemployment rate for people...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LIC gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet...

gold

Gold jumps Rs 450; silver surges Rs 900

Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’