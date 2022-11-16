India Post inaugurates Badminton Court for Staff at Meghdoot Bhawan, Jammu

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: “A sound mind lives in sound body, hence staff members busy in official work should keep themselves fit to reduce the stress level so that

productivity can be increased,” said Col Vinod Kumar Postmaster J&K Postal Circle while inaugurating the renovated badminton court in the premises of

Meghdoot Bhawan in Rail Head Complex Jammu. He laid more stress on fitness as fit officials are found to be more energetic and sharp. The junior most

official of Meghdoot bhawan present on ground is given honor to cut the ribbon for inauguration while the practice matches started among the other officials.

He motivated the Postal staff to spend at least half an hour in a day before or after the office hours for sports activities to overcome the work stress. He

quoted the example from the life of army personnel who keep themselves fit and ready for any tough assignments due to mandatory importance of sports

activities in their routine. India Post takes physical fitness with due care and having provisions for various tournaments organized by Department of Posts for its

officials. These sport tournaments are organized in different states on rotational basis and staff from all parts of the country come together for participation in

games.

Col Vinod Kumar intimated that keeping fitness as its one of the priority, Postal department has established a Fitness Center in beginning of the year wherein

good quality machines are made available for workout. Last month a football team participated in football tournament held in Tamil Nadu while a team is

representing for the tournament in Orissa in Table Tennis competition.