Gold jumps Rs 450; silver surges Rs 900

New Delhi, May 15: Gold price jumped Rs 450 to Rs 73,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in precious metal rates internationally, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 72,950 per 10 grams in the previous close.

Silver price also surged by Rs 900 to Rs 86,900 per kg. In the previous session, it had ended at Rs 86,000 per kg.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 73,400 per 10 grams, up by Rs 450 amid a positive trend in the overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. Globally, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,365 per ounce, up by USD 26 from the previous close. Gold rose during European trading hours on Wednesday, buoyed by a weak US dollar and falling bond yields, Gandhi said.