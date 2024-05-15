back to top
Search
IndiaGold jumps Rs 450; silver surges Rs 900
India

Gold jumps Rs 450; silver surges Rs 900

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

New Delhi, May 15: Gold price jumped Rs 450 to Rs 73,400 per 10 grams in the capital on Wednesday amid a rally in precious metal rates internationally, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 72,950 per 10 grams in the previous close.

Silver price also surged by Rs 900 to Rs 86,900 per kg. In the previous session, it had ended at Rs 86,000 per kg.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 73,400 per 10 grams, up by Rs 450 amid a positive trend in the overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities at HDFC Securities, said. Globally, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,365 per ounce, up by USD 26 from the previous close. Gold rose during European trading hours on Wednesday, buoyed by a weak US dollar and falling bond yields, Gandhi said.

 

Previous article
Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’
Next article
LIC gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet Sebi’s 10 pc public holding norm, scrip jumps 4 pc
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

LIC gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet Sebi’s 10 pc public holding norm, scrip jumps 4 pc

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said...

Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent Bengaluru: Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications...

Increasing FTAs key strategy for enhancing financial services exports: DFS Secy

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI: Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Wednesday...

India’s unemployment rate dips to 6.7% in March quarter

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent NEW DELHI: The unemployment rate for people...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LIC gets 3 more years till May 16, 2027 to meet...

Truecaller announces the launch of ‘TrueTalks Community’

Increasing FTAs key strategy for enhancing financial services exports: DFS Secy