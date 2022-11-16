Closing Ceremony of 3rd Kashmir Gold Cup Taekwondo held at S.K Indoor Stadium Sgr

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 16: The Closing Ceremony of 3rd Kashmir Gold Cup Taekwondo was held today at S.K Indoor Stadium Srinagar.

Players from Jammu and Kashmir and outside of the UT participated in this great event that was organized by National Sports Club in collaboration with

J&K Sports Council, and was also live telecasted on Doordarshan Kendra New Delhi.

On this occasion, chief guest Raja Ghulam Nabi Wani, Organizing Secretary Kashmir Gold Cup 2022 thanked all the participants and handed over the

Trophy to winning team Aglow Institute Chadoora Budgam and distributed Gold/Silver/Bronze Medals among different players for their outstanding

performances across various events.

Shabir Ahmad, Secretary All India Youth hostel; Maqsood Ahmad Khan, Manager Sheri Kashmir Indoor Stadium Srinagar along with Zahoor Ahmad Dar and

Mohammad Amin the renowned sports personalities of Jammu & Kashmir and International Taekwondo Coach, Peer Mohammad from Nepal as Observer were

present on the occasion. Punjab was declared 2nd runner up and Linton Hall School Raj Bag grabbed 3rd position.

The chief guest on the occasion thanked and congratulated all the members of National Sports Club, Director General Doordarshan Kendra New Delhi for

live telecasting of the events. He also thanked the participating players along with all the officials, organizers of the events.

Further Wani thanked J&K Bank and other sponsors for their support. He assured that many more events will be organized at National and

International level in future for the prospects of sports in Jammu and Kashmir. All players who participated in the events expressed their joy and satisfaction of

the arrangements.