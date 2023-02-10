MIET, GDC Paloura script emphatic victories

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Sept 10: Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Jammu and Government Degree College (GDC) Paloura registered convincing victories over their rivals in the ongoing Inter-College (Men) Cricket Tournament, being organised by University of Jammu at Varsity ground, here.

In the first match played today, GDC Paloura defeated GDC Surankote in an easy contest by 7 wickets.

Batting first, GDC Surankote bundled out for a paltry total of 79 runs. Nazakat and Waqar contributed 17 runs each. For GDC Paloura, Jagmohan took 3 wickets, while Ajay and Akhil claimed 2 wickets each.

In reply, GDC Paloura chased the target easily in 11.4 overs by losing 3 wickets. Jagmohan (28) and Devinder (26) were the main contributors. Waheed took 2 wickets for GDC Surankote, while Touheed claimed one.

In another match, MIET Jammu got the better of GDC Bhaderwah by 4 wickets in an exciting contest.

Batting first, GDC Bhaderwah scored a good total of 150 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Ankush top scored with 51 runs, while Rafiq contributed 37 runs to the total. For MIET Jammu, Dhruv Gupta bagged 2 wickets while Ashish claimed one.

In reply, MIET Jammu chased the target in a close contest on the first ball of the last over by losing 6 wickets. Ashish played a brilliant innings of unbeaten 55 runs off 39 balls, studded with 6 fours and one six, while Hemaal contributed valuable 41 runs off 36 balls with 6 boundaries. Praful Dhar also contributed brisk unbeaten 13 runs off 9 balls with 2 fours.

For GDC Bhaderwah, Vinod bagged 3 wickets while Asif and Shahbaz claimed 1 wicket each. The matches were officiated by Suresh Singh, Vijay Kumar, Dheeraj and Rajkumar Bakshi.