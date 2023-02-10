5th Holi Cup Cricket Tournament (T-20) Kalsi’s hits unbeaten ton as Press Club defeat Media XI in exhibition match

Sports play significant role in wholesome

development of youth: Zorawar Singh Jamwal

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 10: Riding high on unbeaten ton by Kalsi (110) Press Club Jammu XI registered a convincing 64 runs win over Media XI Cricket Club Jammu (Media XI) in the inaugural cum exhibition match of the 5th Holi Cup Cricket Tournament T-20 being organised at Khel Gaon Cricket Stadium, Nagrota Jammu here today.

Senior Journalist and Chairman Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal was the Chief Guest for the exhibition match. Chief organiser of the tournament Sachin Singh welcomed the chief guest by presenting mementoes.

Earlier, Press Club XI captain Varun won the toss and decided to bat first. Opener Aaqib (47) and Kalsi (110) played with sheer flamboyance and took Media XI bowlers to the cleaners who were rendered helpless by a sloppy fielding that popped up 3 catches of the centurion eventually conceding 210 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.

For Media XI, Yash Khajuria and Nitin Thakur shared two wickets each while Arun and Sunil took one wicket apiece.

In reply, Media XI cricket club had a decent start as both the openers posted 46 runs in the power play but they failed to capitalise early start as the pressure of asking run rate took toll over the Media XI batters who lost wickets on regular interval and were restricted on 146/7 in the stipulated overs. Sahil (27), Ashu (15) and Sachin (17) remained top scorers for Media XI. For Press Club XI, Koushal took two wickets while Amit, Arun, Kalsi and Varun shared one wicket apiece.

Later Kalsi from Press Club was declared as Player of the match for his splendid performance with bat and ball (110 runs and one wicket).

In the post match presentation Chief Guest Zorawar Singh Jamwal congratulated both the teams for displaying great sportsmanship on the field by presenting Winners up and Runners up trophies. He also lauded the organisers of 5th Holi Cup for organising a competitive tournament and providing a platform for the youngsters to nurture and exhibit their talent.

“Sports play a significant role in the overall development of youth and it is our responsibility to encourage more such sporting events to channelize the energy of our youth” said the chief guest. He also assured all support in promoting the sports events and appealed to the youth of J&K to participate in sports activities and contribute towards nation building.