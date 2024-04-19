back to top
Masaba Gupta's Health and Fitness Regimen During Pregnancy
Life Style

Masaba Gupta's Health and Fitness Regimen During Pregnancy

By: Northlines

Date:

Masaba Gupta, renowned fashion designer and actor, recently took to social media along with her husband Satyadeep Mishra to share the exciting news that they have a little one on the way. Congratulations poured in from fellow celebrities and fans alike for the expecting parents.

As she embarks on this new journey, Gupta is focused on maintaining her and fitness. An early morning beach workout has become part of her prenatal routine. Hitting the sand instead of the gym offers several benefits. Running on the soft surface is lower impact and easier on the joints at this stage. Plus, the ocean breezes and natural surroundings provide a sensory experience that can't be beaten.

Beyond the scenic setting, beach exercise burns more calories due to the uneven terrain engaging multiple muscle groups for stability. This targeted resistance training helps strengthen the glutes, core and ankles in a low-impact way. Simply walking or jogging on sand requires greater effort than a similar workout indoors.

The great outdoors also exposes mom-to-be to plenty of vitamin D and fresh air, supporting overall wellness. Studies show that spending time in nature reduces stress while ocean air therapy improves lung function. From volleyball to swimming laps, the beach invites variety keeping workouts from becoming tedious.

Of course, safety is top priority. Sun protection, proper footwear and staying hydrated allows Gupta to reap all coastal fitness has to offer while protecting her growing baby bump. With a balanced regimen and growing support system, she looks every bit the glowing mom-to-be. Fans can't wait to welcome the new addition launching this power duo into parenthood.

