Heeramandi costume designer shares insights on crafting over 300 lavish outfits

Famed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for his spectacular vision that brings period dramas to life through opulent costumes and intricate details. As his latest epic project Heeramandi premiers on Netflix, the masterful minds behind translating his vision onto silk and satin share their experiences.

Rimple Narula of renowned couture house Rimple-Harpreet Narula discussed crafting over 300 unique outfits for the diverse characters featured in the show. Set in 1940s Lahore, research was conducted into traditional attire of the time including archival pieces and family heirlooms to achieve authenticity.

Complex characters ranging from courtesans to noblemen were brought to the screen through intricate creations featuring fabrics sourced from heritage cities like Varanasi, Agra and Lucknow. Leading ladies including Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha were dressed in elegant lehengas, ghararas and anarkalis to portray their journey.

Designing for such an esteemed cast was a dream come true for the duo according to Narula. Close collaboration with Bhansali during production ensured creative vision aligned with technical requirements for performance. The director's dedication to detail and passion for elevating stories through exquisite costumes was inspiring.

Over 300 costumes were crafted to not only look lavish but allow actors freedom of movement for emotive scenes and melodic numbers. Maintaining individual character while blending history with fantasy presented a unique challenge that was overcome through teamwork between creative talents.

Heeramandi undoubtedly raises the bar for sumptuous period drama through clothing. Fans can experience this feast for the eyes in what is sure to be a compelling series thanks to efforts of those behind the scenes like Rimple Narula. Their artwork brings 1940s Lahore back to life.