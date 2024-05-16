Kartik Aaryan’s jaw-dropping 32% body fat reduction for upcoming film Chandu Champion

‘Kartik Aaryan's Astounding Body Transformation for Chandu Champion Revealed'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently shared actor Kartik Aaryan's incredible physique transformation undertaken for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion'. Aaryan played the role of champion paralympian Murlikant Petkar in the biopic directed by Khan. According to Khan, Aaryan went from 39% body fat to a lean 7% within 18 months through dedicated training and a strict diet, without using any steroids.

In an Instagram post, Khan praised Aaryan's commitment and hard work towards achieving the look of an international calibre athlete for the film. When they first met over a year ago for the project, Aaryan had piled on weight for a previous role but was determined to get in shape. Through focused workout regimes and controlling his calorie intake, the actor managed to lose a significant 32% body fat in the build up to portraying the legendary Paralympian on screen.

Khan further added that as an actor it was important for Aaryan to look the part of an athlete who competed at the highest international level. His physical transformation was equally inspirational as the real-life story of Petkar they aimed to showcase in ‘Chandu Champion'. By achieving such a drastic body recomposition naturally, Aaryan set a benchmark for others looking to get fit in a healthy, sustainable manner.