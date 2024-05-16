back to top
Search
Life StyleKartik Aaryan's jaw-dropping 32% body fat reduction for upcoming film Chandu Champion
Life Style

Kartik Aaryan’s jaw-dropping 32% body fat reduction for upcoming film Chandu Champion

By: Northlines

Date:

‘Kartik Aaryan's Astounding Body Transformation for Chandu Champion Revealed'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently shared actor Kartik Aaryan's incredible physique transformation undertaken for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion'. Aaryan played the role of champion paralympian Murlikant Petkar in the biopic directed by Khan. According to Khan, Aaryan went from 39% body fat to a lean 7% within 18 months through dedicated training and a strict diet, without using any steroids.

In an Instagram post, Khan praised Aaryan's commitment and hard work towards achieving the look of an calibre athlete for the film. When they first met over a year ago for the project, Aaryan had piled on weight for a previous role but was determined to get in shape. Through focused workout regimes and controlling his calorie intake, the actor managed to lose a significant 32% body fat in the build up to portraying the legendary Paralympian on screen.

Khan further added that as an actor it was important for Aaryan to look the part of an athlete who competed at the highest international level. His physical transformation was equally inspirational as the real-life story of Petkar they aimed to showcase in ‘Chandu Champion'. By achieving such a drastic body recomposition naturally, Aaryan set a benchmark for others looking to get fit in a healthy, sustainable manner.

Previous article
Major AI and security upgrades announced for Android mobile operating system
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Could Regular Mouthwash Use Impact Your Health?

Northlines Northlines -
Mouthwashes have become a common part of many oral...

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao explain benefits of supervised toddler gymnastics

Northlines Northlines -
Former Bigg Boss contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao...

Achieving a Healthier Lifestyle Through the Simple yet Effective 9-1 Method

Northlines Northlines -
Traditional dieting and extreme workouts are not always the...

How 25 years of no sugar and a vegetarian diet help John Abraham maintain peak physical fitness

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood actor John Abraham's commitment to fitness and healthy...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Major AI and security upgrades announced for Android mobile operating system

Omar Abdullah Questions Timing Of Amit Shah’s Kashmir Visit

Nearly 67 Per Cent Voter Turnout In First Four Phases Of...