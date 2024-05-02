Behind-the-scenes details of building comedian Kapil Sharma’s new Netflix show’s airport set

Behind-the-Scenes Work on Kapil Sharma's New Show Revealed

Viewers have been flocking to Netflix to catch up on the latest episodes of comedian Kapil Sharma's new show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show'. However, it took months of intense work before audiences could start enjoying the comedic sketches and celebrity interviews. Production designer Varsha Jain recently shared insights into the extensive preparations that went into designing and building the show's unique airport-themed set.

Jain and her team of over 120 crew members spent around two months in the pre-production phase planning every detail. Designing a functional airport setting presented new challenges compared to Kapil's previous studio-based shows. Authenticity was important to realistically portray characters associated with an airport environment. Inspiration was drawn from features at Mumbai airport to incorporate both traditional Indian aesthetics and modern architecture.

Once designs were finalized, construction took 45 days working 9-9 shifts. During peak periods closer to filming, up to 120 crew worked through nights to complete lighting, technical checks, and last-minute touch-ups. The set had to suit Netflix's global reach while maintaining Kapil's signature Indian humor. An initial idea of incorporating real plane take-offs was scrapped over technical difficulties.

Test shoots helped identify areas for improvement before guest stars arrived. Minor adjustments continued based on camera perspectives. The revolving cafe set allowed different setups without interrupting performances. While mounting such a large production presented many challenges, positive audience feedback validated all the efforts. Behind-the-scenes, skilled production crews worked tirelessly to transform concepts into Kapil's new comedic world viewed by audiences worldwide on their screens.