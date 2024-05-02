back to top
Woman loses over 140 pounds through balanced high-protein lifestyle; experts discuss efficacy and drawbacks

By: Northlines

Date:

A 38-year old woman from the US has revealed how switching to a high-protein focused diet and lifestyle helped her shed a staggering 140 pounds over two years. Speaking to a leading lifestyle publication, Andrea Pence detailed her transformative journey from being overweight and drained to regaining her and energy.

Pence says she was constantly tired, in pain and out of breath from even simple activities due to being over 200 pounds. Tired of feeling unwell, she took charge of her eating habits and began opting for lean proteins, portion control and mindful eating. “Making protein a major part of my meals kept me feeling full for long. I didn't feel deprived which helped me stick to it”, explains Pence.

While her initial goal was a 90 pound reduction, Pence eventually lost a massive 140 pounds through consistency. This staggering weight loss helped eliminate her sleep apnea and boosted her energy levels to start exercising daily. Pence's journey exemplifies how a balanced, protein-rich approach can aid weight management when combined with an active lifestyle.

However, nutrition experts underline various important factors for sustainable fat loss. “Protein is important but not sufficient alone. Balanced macros, regular exercise, managing stress and healthy habits are all needed”, says yoga instructor Saurabh Bothra. Clinician Garima Goyal seconds this, emphasizing on sufficient complex carbs and iron as well for continuous energy.

Too much reliance solely on protein also comes with risks like kidney damage if not monitored properly. Nephrologist Dr. Puneet Bhuwania warns of potential kidney problems with excessive animal protein intake unsupported by whole foods. Overall, most experts recommend a gradual lifestyle transformation focusing on plant-rich whole foods for preserving long-term health.

While Pence's high-protein approach helped trigger her journey, maintaining motivation and balancing macros seems vital for sustained well-being. Slow, consistent improvements emerging from within appear more likely to stick than overnight fixes. Pence is a living inspiration for countless others starting their healthful path.

Study finds Indian children in hill regions at higher risk of stunted growth due to living at high altitudes
