Study finds Indian children in hill regions at higher risk of stunted growth due to living at high altitudes

While malnutrition rates have declined nationwide, a new study reveals children living at elevations over 2,000 meters face disproportionately higher risks of stunted development. Researchers analyzing data from India's 2015–16 National Family Health Survey found those residing in higher altitude areas were 40% more likely to experience stunted growth compared to peers 1,000 meters lower.

Experts cite several factors contributing to this disparity. Thinner air at altitude limits oxygen intake, inhibiting the body's ability to convert food to energy needed for growth. Harsher climates and lower crop yields in these regions can also affect food security. Limited healthcare access further exacerbates issues.

The impacts of stunting are concerning. Along with weaker immunity raising infection risks, impaired cognitive and physical development affects learning, work capacity, and future opportunities. However, targeted interventions could help children reach their full potential despite living conditions. Improving nutrition, supplementing diets, increasing healthcare availability, and educating parents on importance of proper care are steps experts say can combat challenges of high altitudes.

Raising awareness of disparities facing those in remote hill areas is essential to ensuring all children have opportunities to thrive. With focused efforts, even barriers like altitude can be overcome.