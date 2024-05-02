back to top
Tech layoffs persist in April as Tesla, Apple among top job cutters

By: Northlines

Tech job cuts continue unabated as over 20,000 sent pink slips in April

Thousands more employees in the tech industry found themselves without a job last month as widespread layoffs continued to plague the sector. According to data compiled by layoffs.fyi, 21,473 workers from 50 companies were let go in April alone.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla topped the list by cutting an estimated 14,000 positions. Consumer electronics giant Apple also parted ways with close to 600 staff. Meanwhile, Turkish quick commerce startup Getir eliminated over 6,000 roles after shutting down operations in multiple key markets.

So far this year, 271 tech firms have collectively axed 78,572 . The February total of 15,589 layoffs marked a drop from January's figure of 34,107, but April saw a significant rebound.

For Tesla, the large-scale cuts occurred as it looked to justify spending and revenue fell short of projections. Reports indicate CEO Elon Musk has not articulated plans to turnaround vehicle demand and instead focuses on ambitious but unproven ventures.

Getir bore the fallout of a precipitous industry decline. Once valued at $12 billion, the company opted last month to solely concentrate on its home country after various shutdowns.

Indian tech companies similarly trimmed payrolls in April. Bengaluru-based startup Healthify and content firm Good Glamm Group each reduced 150 roles through restructuring. Another 150 positions went at online learning platform Scaler, citing sustainability goals.

While temporary, prolonged layoffs pose challenges for displaced workers and call into question economic stability across the digital realm. As companies adapt to fluctuating conditions, many experts advocate developing valuable solutions and pursuing sustainable growth over unrestrained hiring and empty promises. With continued changes likely on the horizon, the tech sector works to emerge stronger from present hardships.

3 Minimalist Android Launchers to Simplify Your Home Screen Experience
Study finds Indian children in hill regions at higher risk of stunted growth due to living at high altitudes
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

