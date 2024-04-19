back to top
Search
EntertainmentNeeru Bajwa opens up about her parents' difficulties settling in Canada as...
Entertainment

Neeru Bajwa opens up about her parents’ difficulties settling in Canada as emigrants

By: Northlines

Date:

Punjabi cinema star Neeru Bajwa recently shared the struggles faced by her parents after immigrating to Canada from in a raw, emotional interview. Bajwa, known for hit films like Jatt & Juliet and Sardaar Ji, fought back tears while recalling how her father, a trained doctor in India, was unable to practice medicine when they arrived due to non-recognition of his qualifications.

Left with few options, Bajwa's father took on several to support his young family, including working on berry farms, staffing a gas station, and eventually becoming a cab driver. Meanwhile, her mother continued working even during pregnancy, taking up a housekeeping role at a local hotel.

Bajwa credits her parents' toughness and sacrifice for giving her opportunities despite their humble beginnings. She noted how her father prioritized , sending his children to private schools through his hard-earned savings. The actress also worked part-time jobs like newspaper delivery and retail from a young age to contribute.

Though an emotional retelling, Bajwa's interview highlights the perseverance of emigrants striving to build a new life abroad. It serves as a reminder of how far many families have come through grit and determination against challenging odds. Her success in Punjabi cinema is a testament to the efforts of parents who gave their children a foundation despite facing their own struggles along the journey.

Previous article
Masaba Gupta’s Health and Fitness Regimen During Pregnancy
Next article
Vijay Sampla to hold meeting with BJP workers in Hoshiarpur; says no plan to join SAD ‘as of today’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Chunky Panday Revisits Shah Rukh Khan’s Early Struggles in Mumbai

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood Veteran Remembers Shah Rukh Khan's Early Days in...

Watch as Shilpa Shetty and her mom visit Salman Khan amidst ED and Bishnoi gang troubles

Northlines Northlines -
Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty were seen...

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee shares thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s passion for learning and aftermath of his death

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput...

Renowned director shares lesson on importance of audience perspective

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent interview, acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Singapore orders Everest fish curry masala recall over pesticide levels

Lok Sabha Polls | 22.60 Percent Voting Till 11 Am In...

Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat