Neeru Bajwa opens up about her parents’ difficulties settling in Canada as emigrants

Punjabi cinema star Neeru Bajwa recently shared the struggles faced by her parents after immigrating to Canada from India in a raw, emotional interview. Bajwa, known for hit films like Jatt & Juliet and Sardaar Ji, fought back tears while recalling how her father, a trained doctor in India, was unable to practice medicine when they arrived due to non-recognition of his qualifications.

Left with few options, Bajwa's father took on several jobs to support his young family, including working on berry farms, staffing a gas station, and eventually becoming a cab driver. Meanwhile, her mother continued working even during pregnancy, taking up a housekeeping role at a local hotel.

Bajwa credits her parents' toughness and sacrifice for giving her opportunities despite their humble beginnings. She noted how her father prioritized education, sending his children to private schools through his hard-earned savings. The actress also worked part-time jobs like newspaper delivery and retail from a young age to contribute.

Though an emotional retelling, Bajwa's interview highlights the perseverance of emigrants striving to build a new life abroad. It serves as a reminder of how far many families have come through grit and determination against challenging odds. Her success in Punjabi cinema is a testament to the efforts of parents who gave their children a foundation despite facing their own struggles along the journey.