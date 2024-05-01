back to top
Search
EntertainmentSalman Khan House Firing Case | Accused Attempts Suicide In Crime Branch...
EntertainmentLatest NewsLead News

Salman Khan House Firing Case | Accused Attempts Suicide In Crime Branch Lock-Up, Dies At Hospital

By: Northlines

Date:

MUMBAI, May 1: An accused arrested in connection with firing at the residence of actor Salman Khan attempted suicide in the lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday and died in a hospital where he was rushed to, an official said.
The deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said.
An accidental death report will be registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai.
Thapan was arrested from along with Sonu Kumar Bishnoi for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were already arrested, according to police. (Agencies)

Previous article
Apni Party Will Ensure Every Worker Is Valued And Respected In J&K: Bukhari
Next article
India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K | Budgam Man Booked For Sharing ‘Fake’ Shah Speech

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 1:  Police here have registered a case...

EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units After SC Order

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: The Election Commission has come...

India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: The Defence Research and Development...

Apni Party Will Ensure Every Worker Is Valued And Respected In J&K: Bukhari

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 1: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

J&K | Budgam Man Booked For Sharing ‘Fake’ Shah Speech

EC Revises Protocol On Storage Of Symbol Loading Units After SC...

India Successfully Tests SMART Missile System