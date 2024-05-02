Greater Kailash Murder Case: Jammu Police Slaps PSA Against “Gola Shah”

Jammu, May 2: A day after police initiated action in Greater Kailash murder case with the arrest of seven persons, one of the accused was booked under Public Safety Act on Thursday.



Police sources said that upon receiving inputs from SSP Jammu, District Magistrate Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued a warrant under the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Ravinder Kumar commonly known as ‘Gola Shah'.

A senior police officer however, confirmed the same.

Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons in murder case of one Avtar Singh, resident of Kalu Chak.

Police said that an investigation started and main persons, (total seven at present) related to the incident have been detained for questioning so far.

More arrests are underway as facts are coming to light, said police adding that the notorious land mafia have been tracked down and booked accordingly for their role in the conspiracy.

Jammu Kashmir Police is fully concerned about of the gravity of the matter and continues in its steadfast resolve to eradicate the mafia from its roots, said police. (Agencies)