Kreeda Bharati constitutes Jammu unit

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Dec 01: With the sole aim to spread its activities in the Union Territory, Kreeda Bharati Jammu and Kashmir today

constituted its district Jammu unit by nominating Ashutosh Sharma as its president.

The formal announcement in this regard was made by the executive committee of Kreeda Bharti J&K led by president, Shiv

Kumar Sharma soon after the formal introduction with members here today.

Earlier, Ashutosh Sharma, former National Handball player and member trustee of Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust

introduced the members to be made part of the district body.

It was followed by a brief on the activities, aims and objectives of the Kreeda Bharati J&K by general secretary, R C Vaid.

He disclosed that the teams for other four districts of Samba, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri have already been constituted.

The members of Jammu unit had interaction with senior vice presidents, Dr Sanjogita Soodan and Sunil Mahajan;

treasurer, Vikas Sharma, assistant secretary, Rahul Sharma, executive member, Raj Kumar of the Kreeda Bharti J&K.

The newly constituted Jammu district unit included Sonia Jain, Chandan Singh Chauhan,

Gaurav Sharma, Vineet Kumar, Brij Bhushan Sharma, Dushyant Khajuria, Pankaj Malhotra, Ambika

Sharma, Bachan Kumar, Sonu Charak, Amit Gupta, Vishal Bandral, Rohit Vadan, Basant Kumar, Sona

Charak and Raman Gupta.