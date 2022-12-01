Jan Abhiyan: DC inaugurates Inter- Collegiate Kabadi competition at GDC Kathua

NL Correspondent
Kathua, Dec 01: As the part of ongoing Jan Abhiyan under ‘My Town My Pride’ program, an array of outreach activities were
held across the district on 4th day of the public campaign.
At Government Degree College Kathua, Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Pandey inaugurated an Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi
tournament. Six institutions of Kathua district participated in the event.
While addressing the participating students, the DC said the sports event was a great medium to channelise the energy of
young students in the right direction and provide them a platform to exhibit their sports talent. He also said that apart from
curricular activities, co-curricular and extracurricular activities have special importance in the holistic development of the
individuals. He urged the students to have grit, determination, focus on achievement of goals which are quintessential for
achieving success in any field.
The DC further said that the District Administration, in collaboration with ULBs, was organizing a plethora of activities under
Jan Abhiyan Shehri across all municipal limits in the district. He said people should come forward and become active
participants in this week-long pre- MTMP 2.0 campaign.
Meanwhile, the day witnessed a series of Awareness programmes for Mumkin and other government schemes, plantation
drives, special sanitation drives, anti-littering drives and other activities carried out by various departments across all municipal areas
of the district besides distribution of land passbooks and approved loan cases amongst the SVANidhi beneficiaries..
Stalls and registration counters were set up by different departments at respective municipal complexes wherein people
were apprised about Government schemes and registered beneficiaries for the same.
Apart from other outreach activities, a massive rally to promote the Anti-Drug campaign (Nasha Mukt J&K) was also
organised in Billawar Town.
The programmes witnessed overwhelming participation of the public and ULB members of Municipal Committees
and councils, and other district and sectoral officers.
Jan Abhiyan: DC inaugurates Inter- Collegiate Kabadi competition at GDC Kathua
NL Correspondent