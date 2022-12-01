Jan Abhiyan: DC inaugurates Inter- Collegiate Kabadi competition at GDC Kathua

NL Correspondent

Kathua, Dec 01: As the part of ongoing Jan Abhiyan under ‘My Town My Pride’ program, an array of outreach activities were

held across the district on 4th day of the public campaign.

At Government Degree College Kathua, Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Pandey inaugurated an Inter-Collegiate Kabaddi

tournament. Six institutions of Kathua district participated in the event.

While addressing the participating students, the DC said the sports event was a great medium to channelise the energy of

young students in the right direction and provide them a platform to exhibit their sports talent. He also said that apart from

curricular activities, co-curricular and extracurricular activities have special importance in the holistic development of the

individuals. He urged the students to have grit, determination, focus on achievement of goals which are quintessential for

achieving success in any field.

The DC further said that the District Administration, in collaboration with ULBs, was organizing a plethora of activities under

Jan Abhiyan Shehri across all municipal limits in the district. He said people should come forward and become active

participants in this week-long pre- MTMP 2.0 campaign.

Meanwhile, the day witnessed a series of Awareness programmes for Mumkin and other government schemes, plantation

drives, special sanitation drives, anti-littering drives and other activities carried out by various departments across all municipal areas

of the district besides distribution of land passbooks and approved loan cases amongst the SVANidhi beneficiaries..

Stalls and registration counters were set up by different departments at respective municipal complexes wherein people

were apprised about Government schemes and registered beneficiaries for the same.

Apart from other outreach activities, a massive rally to promote the Anti-Drug campaign (Nasha Mukt J&K) was also

organised in Billawar Town.

The programmes witnessed overwhelming participation of the public and ULB members of Municipal Committees

and councils, and other district and sectoral officers.