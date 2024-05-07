Ex-PDP Rajya Sabha MP helped BJP in repealing Art 370: Omar

Srinagar, May 6: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday alleged that former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rajya Sabha member, who is now contesting against him helped BJP in abrogating Article 370.

“PDP's Fayaz Ahmad Mir who is contesting from Baramulla Parliament constituency against me remained absent when the voting in the Rajya Sabha was held on the abrogation of Article 370”, Omar said during a public rally in Langate area of Kupwara district.

He claimed that BJP was not enjoying the majority at that time and PDP members remained absent which directly helped the Narendra Modi government in abrogating Article 370.

“Should we have to send such members to the Parliament again who helped the BJP and even helping them now”, the NC Vice President alleged.

The former Chief Minister said that the BJP is spreading hatred on the name of CAA, UCC or other things in the country.

Omar alleged that the parties in J&K always target the National Conference even though “BJP government abrogated Article 370, snatched our identity, prestige and destroyed everything.”

“BJP is spreading hatred against Muslims but political parties target only National Conference during their speeches. I urge people to come out and vote in his favour on May 20 to become a member of parliament and I assure that during the next five years I will work for the people,” he said.

The NC Vice President also lashed out the Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone, who is also contesting from Baramulla.