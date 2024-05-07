“For Them Pakistan Comes First…”: Former Dy CM Of J&K Attacks Congress Over Channi’s Remark On Poonch Terror Attack

Jammu, May 6: Launching scathing attacks on Congress over Charanjit Channi's remark on Poonch terror attack, former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta said on Monday that Channi can say whatever he wants but people know that peace prevailing in J-K today is due to the Jawans and security agencies.

“Congress leaders have stooped so low that for them Pakistan, foreign countries come first. They had raised such questions even during the Pulwama attack when Pakistan itself admitted to it. At the behest of Khalistan, Channi breached the PM's security too when he was visiting Punjab. They work on the orders of foreign elements. They don't have any affinity for the armed forces, they question the sacrifices of Bravehearts. Due to the vote bank, Congress people have stooped so low that people have come to know of their standard. Channi can say whatever he wants, people know that the peace prevailing in J-K today is due to our jawans and security agencies who fearlessly fight for the country,” Kavinder said.

An Indian Air Force was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Pointing out that the attack came amid the Lok Sabha elections, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi had on Sunday alleged it was “pre-planned” and such “stuntbaazi” is done to facilitate BJP's win in the polls.

“This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them,” Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

Further, slamming J-K National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his remark on PoJK, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that Farooq is showing that he is the spokesperson of Pakistan.

“His heart beats for Pakistan and not for the soldiers who work in adverse conditions in Jammu and Kashmir and on the borders. Abdullah Sahab should apologize to the country. His thinking is expressed through his words,” Kavinder added.