Hr Education Council likely to make functional next fiscal

Budgets for 2023-24 proposes accreditation of 32 colleges

Yoga training for all the students to keep them fit to be introduced as part of co-curricular activities

New Delhi, Mar 13: The budget for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2023-24 proposed that the Higher Education Council would be made functional during the next fiscal.

The budget document states that “Jammu and Kashmir is one of the front runners in adoption of National Education Policy (NEP) and will be fully implemented in the year 2023-24.”

“National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation of 32 colleges will be completed in 2023-24,” it reads.

It also states that ‘ERP e-Gov Suite, will be fully implemented in 2023-24 with an aim at managing HRM, estate and inventory of Government Colleges and creating a centralized admission with student life cycle.

“Higher Education Council to be made functional during 2023-24. Eight college buildings and four hostel buildings likely to be completed in 2023-24,” it reads.

The document further reads that in Jammu and Kashmir four auditoriums and four multipurpose halls are likely to be completed in 2023-24. Besides, two library blocks are also likely to be completed in this financial year.

According to the Jammu and budget document “88 Virtual Reality Labs in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that includes one lab in each zone to inculcate the scientific temper among students.”

“At least 40 Robotic Labs to be established including two labs in each district to help in improving the school’s digital equity, literacy and economic development besides, new teaching methodologies,” it reads.

It also said that Yoga training for all the students to keep them fit should be introduced as part of co-curricular activities.