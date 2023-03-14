Those who gave jobs to terrorists & their kin have no right to talk about fair recruitment: LG

Says difficult to run administration due to one lakh backdoor entries made by previous regimes; SSB recruitment being probed by CBI, many arrested so far; won’t spare anyone involved in irregularities; Gone are days when jobs were sold on shops; all exams, recruitment processes to be transparent

Jammu Tawi, Mar 13: Taking a jibe at the mainstream parties that ruled J&K over the past seven decades, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that those who gave jobs to terrorists and their family members have no right to talk about “fair recruitment.”

Addressing the function regarding laying of foundation stones of various projects related to Jammu Smart City at Jammu Convention Centre, LG Sinha said that many people don’t want fair recruitment to take place in the UT. “Those who gave jobs to terrorists and their family members are raising fingers at the ongoing recruitment processes. These people have no right to do so,” the LG said, adding that “one lakh backdoor appointments were made by these people due to whom it is becoming difficult to run the administration.”

The LG said that the SSB recruitment issue was raised and complaints were found true after which the administration handed over the case to the country’s premier investigating agency—CBI.

“CBI is still probing the case and so far many arrests have been made. No matter how influential the people involved in the fake recruitments and irregularities, they won’t be spared at all,” he said.

He said that people should remain assured that strict action will be taken against those who are found in irregularities or any other misconduct in the SSB exams. “Gone are the days when jobs were sold on roads and shops. Jobs will be given to those who have competence and the process of all recruitments will be fair and transparent,” the LG said. He said that if anyone feels or sees any sort of misconduct in any exam or recruitment process, the same should be brought to the notice of the administration. “I assure a very strict action will be taken against those found involved,” he said.

He said a series of developmental projects are being taken up in Jammu under the Smart City Project. “The face of Jammu will change and the people of Jammu will feel a great and big change in the days and months ahead. The life of Jammuites will be made safe, secure and hassle free through the huge developmental activities that are under way at present,” he said.