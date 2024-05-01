Odysseunveils‘SNAP High-Speed Scooter and E2 Low-Speed Model’

Jammu Tawi: Odysse Electric, a trailblazer in the electric two-wheeler industry, proudly unveils the launch of two cutting-edge models, the SNAP High-Speed Scooter and the E2 Low-Speed Model. These innovative additions to the Odysse Electric line-up represent a significant stride towards revolutionizing India's electric vehicle sector.The SNAP high-speed scooter is designed to provide an exciting riding experience without compromising sustainability. With a peak motor output of 2000 watts and a top speed of 60 km/h, the SNAP provides unparalleled performance and agility. The SNAP, with a range of 105 km on a single charge and a charging time of less than 4 hours, guarantees easy and dependable urban transportation. Its innovative features include a Waterproof IP67 motor, Robust Indian chassis as well as an AIS 156 certified smart battery (LFP) that is fireproof, long-lasting, and simple to maintain. In addition, the SNAP has a CAN-enabled display for exact battery level monitoring and distance-to-empty computation, as well as cruise control for enhanced convenience.On the other hand, the E2 Low-Speed Model is engineered for urban commuters seeking reliability and sustainability. With a motor power of 250 watts and a maximum speed of 25 km/h, the E2 prioritizes safety and sustainability. Offering a range of either 70 km and a charging time of just 4 hours, the E2 ensures hassle-free urban commuting with minimal environmental impact.Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric, stated, “At Odysse Electric, we strive to redefine the electric mobility landscape with sustainable and innovative solutions that empower consumers and contribute to a greener future. With the introduction of the SNAP high-speed scooter and the E2 low-speed model, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. It is our belief that these new offerings will set new standards for electric two-wheelers in India and beyond.”