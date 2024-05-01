‘Babuji Maharaj’s message of special personality present in every generation is a ray of hope and reassurance’

Jammu Tawi: Day 2 of the 125th birth anniversary week celebrations of Babuji Maharaj – the second in the lineage of Masters of Shri Ram Chandra Mission – took place at Kanha Shanti Vanam today. Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind was the Chief Guest to the occasion. The event witnessed the Ministry of Finance – Govt. of India launching a special commemorative silver coin from the RBI. Hon'ble Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji and Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission jointly released the special commemorative coin. The coin can be ordered directly from the Reserve Bank of India. A special souvenir was also released today to mark the landmark occasion on 125th birth anniversary of Babuji Maharaj available at various points at Kanha Shanti Vanam to take for the future generations as a memory for this unique occasion.Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji (also Chairman – Celebrations Committee) officially launched the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Pujya Shri Babuji Maharaj. Extending his heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversary celebrations of Pujya Babuji Maharaj said, “We are here to honour his profound legacy as spiritual leader. I am filled with gratitude to beloved Daaji who continues to carry forward the vision of Babuji Maharaj with unwavering dedication.” He spoke about his association with Shri Ram Chandra Mission right when Chaari ji was the Guide of the organisation. “The Master has immense love and compassion and I got to experience it.” He appreciated how well the Bhandaras are organised such that all the practitioners benefit from their visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam from all over the world. “Babuji Maharaj shared his vision of universal religion which is realised now in 2024 through Daaji's visionary leadership of the Heartfulness Movement. Babuji Maharaj's teachings have been ahead of their times. Today as science begins to validate the health benefits of meditation we see his foresight coming to fruition. The journey of Sahaj Marg from its inception to its global reach today is the testament to Babuji's spiritual leadership through the special technique called Pranahuti and spiritual cleansing. This revolutionary way has transformed the access to spirituality regardless of the spiritual advancement. Rev. Daaji – President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Guide of Heartfulness said, “We are grateful to the Govt. of India to recognize the spiritual significance made by Babuji Maharaj. Babuji Maharaj showed that spiritual evolution is the ultimate goal of human life. Babuji was an epitome of simplicity and purity and true signature of divinity guiding us towards the real goal. I am also very pleased with the kind words of Shri Ram Nathi Kovind ji and for sharing his thoughts on Heartfulness and his association with it.” The event closed with a beautiful musical rendition by Charanjit and his daughter Divyajyot.PujyaBabuji Maharaj was the second in the lineage of the Masters of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.