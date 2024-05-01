back to top
JammuDBF and KVB join hands to empower youth through skill development
DBF and KVB join hands to empower youth through skill development

Tawi: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DBL) and Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at empowering rural youth through skill development. This collaboration will focus on enhancing employability skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities for 400 rural youth across the Southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Under the terms of the MoU, Karur Vysya Bank, as part of its CSR initiatives, will extend financial support for two financial years till FY25. This support will enable Dalmia Bharat Foundation to implement a comprehensive skill development program through its DIKSHacentres located in Belgaum, Kadapa and Dalmiapuram in the Southern states of its operation. Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Gupta, CEO, Dalmia Bharat Foundation stated, “At, Dalmia Bharat we are committed to enabling social transformation and creating sustainable livelihoods for the nation's youth. We are pleased to collaborate with Karur Vysya Bank in our shared commitment to youth empowerment and community development. By imparting skills and creating opportunities, we aspire to empower young individuals in the region to achieve self-reliance and contribute to 's sustainable future.”DIKSHa, the flagship project from Dalmia Bharat Foundation provides placement-linked, short-term skill training to youth and women, adding them to skilled workforce for enhanced income. There are 19 centres spread across 10 states of their operation. Till date, DIKSHa has trained 15709 individuals successfully with more than 11435 individuals placed in gainful employment, earning monthly wages ranging from INR 8,000 to INR 20,000. DBF has further expanded partnerships to include the State Skill Development Missions of Odisha and Karnataka, as well as collaborations with organizations like NABARD, NBCFDC, OSDA, BOSCH, Schneider Electric, etc.

 

