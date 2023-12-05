Fencing trials from Dec 6

Jammu, Dec 05: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Fencing Association shall be holding two-day selection trials to pick up teams for the upcoming 18th Cadet National Fencing Championship to be held at Mehsana in Gujarat from December 19 to December 22.

The two-day trials shall take place at Fencing Hall, MA Stadium, here on December six and December seven, a handout issued by the Association informed.

After selection fencers shall undergo coaching camp and thereafter screening shall be held before departure of the J&K team, handout mentioned.