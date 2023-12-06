Baba Jitto’s sacrifice for social justice has inspired generations: LG Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Dec 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended historic Jhiri Mela and paid obeisance to Baba Jitto at his Samadhi in Jhiri Village, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the devotees and all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the Jhiri Mela.

He said the annual fair organized in the revered memory of Baba Jitto and Bua Kodi brings devotees from various states together to share eternal values of truth, compassion and respect to farmers for their priceless contribution to the society.

“The simplicity of Baba Jitto, his vision as an enlightened soul, his life's work as a farmer is an integral part of our spiritual-cultural ethos. His sacrifice for social justice and equality has been so profound that it has influenced many generations across the country,” the Lt Governor said.

He called upon the Youth to recognize and internalize the values espoused by Baba Jitto and contribute in building an egalitarian society, free from the exploitation and discrimination.

It will be a real tribute to Baba Jitto that we dedicate ourselves to build an ideal and developed society, he said.

Reiterating the resolve of UT Administration towards the socio-economic empowerment of farming community, the Lt Governor said the Holistic Agriculture Development Program and other farmer-centric reforms introduced by the administration are dedicated to the virtuous ideals of Baba Jitto.

Yuva Vani initiative of J&K Administration provides opportunity to youth to lead from the front in agriculture and allied sector. Young agri-preneurs with the hard work, commitment, skilling and financial support would be the architects of a glorious future of J&K UT, he said.

The Lt Governor also impressed on the PRI representatives, social organizations and various stakeholders to actively participate in government's endeavours for extension of the benefits of schemes and programmes to build a strong support system for the entire farming community.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated progressive farmers, agri-preneurs and officials engaged in the conduct of Jhiri Mela. He also inaugurated a Farmer Produces Organization – ‘The Nari Shakti' from Teshil Mandal, Satwari.

Artists presented enthralling performances showcasing the rich art and culture of the region.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council Jammu; Yasha Mudgul, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Shakti Pathak, DIG, JSK Range; Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister, PRI members, and people from all walks of life were present.