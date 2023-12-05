Rajouri women Volleyball Champ on Dec 7

Rajouri, Dec 05: District Rajouri Volleyball Association shall organise district volleyball championship for women on December seven at Middle School Bagnoti, here.

Those women volleyball clubs of the district have been advised to confirm entries for participation before December seven, a handout issued by the Association here today informed. For further information, with regard to the event and participation, teams may contact the Mohd Tariq (9419675061), incharge Rajouri Volleyball Association.