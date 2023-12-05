Inter-College CLUJ Kho-Kho meet begins

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 05: Annual inter-college Kho-Kho (men and women) tournament of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) got underway at Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar, here today.

The opening day witnessed preliminary rounds of the competition with teams in both men and women sections qualifying for the finals, slated for tomorrow at the same venue.

Earlier, the event was declared open by Principal of GCW Gandhi Nagar, Prof. Minu Mahajan, who was chief guest. She was accompanied by Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director Sports of CLUJ.

The event is being held under the supervision of Dr. Roopali Slathia, PTI GCW Gandhi Nagar.

Among those prominent present were Prof. Malti Rajput, Prof. Harmeet, Prof. Abhinav Sharma, Prof. Ajaz, Prof. Balbeer, Prof. Paramjeet, Prof. Neelam Thapa, Aijaz Malik (PTI Commerce College), Neenu Sahwney (PTI MAM College), Ramandeep Kralia (PTI GCOE).

Today's matches officiated by the technical penal including Sahil Dev Singh, Sunil Sharma, Amrinder Pal Singh, Huniket Sharma, Sahil Angral and Yogesh Kumar.