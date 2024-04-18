back to top
Explore Chamba’s Iconic Temple Complex Housing Relics of Life After Death

As the BJP candidate campaigns in Pradesh ahead of the 2024 elections, Kangana Ranaut visited some of the historic temples in Chamba to learn about the town's deep-rooted traditions. The actor sought blessings at the iconic Laxmi Narayan temple, also known as Lachhmi Nath ka Dera, a sacred site home to 84 unique places of worship.

Within this sprawling complex lies the legendary Dharamraj temple. According to local folklore, this is the place where the deity of death, Yamraj, resides. Some believe souls arrive here after life on earth to face judgement for their deeds. Nearby sits an intriguing stone structure said to be where spirits stand trial.

Archaeological studies date the ornate architecture back to the 7th century, when it was carefully constructed using natural building materials like grain and butter. Walking through transports visitors back in time as they admire relics reflecting Hindu scriptures. One honors Shiva and his 24 avatars while another enshrines the fearsome form of Lord Vishnu, Narsingh. Mysterious midnight sounds have also been reported from within its grounds.

During her visit, Ranaut immersed herself in Chamba's cultural traditions, donning the traditional attire and praising the charming mountain scenery. As a representative, she aims to promote the area's rich heritage and spiritual prowess to voters. The sacred sites offer insights into local beliefs about the afterlife and Karma, fascinating topics that could boost if spotlighted. Through her campaign, Ranaut hopes to strengthen Chamba's connections and preserve its historical legacy.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

