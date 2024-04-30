back to top
Ancient Yoga Technique Said To Reduce Worry In Just Moments
Life Style

Ancient Yoga Technique Said To Reduce Worry In Just Moments

By: Northlines

Date:

An astrologer recently shared how an old yoga practice can help lessen overthinking in a short time frame. In a brief video discussion, Arun Pandit explained that Khecari mudra, involving the positioning of the tongue, may calm the mind within 10 seconds.

Khecari mudra, also known as mewing, involves gently curling the tip of the tongue upwards until it reaches the soft palate. Pandit claimed this activates relaxation in the brain. To investigate these claims, experts in neurology and yoga were consulted.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar of Apollo Hospitals explained the science behind it. He noted the tongue's placement impacts the entire body through its connection to the nervous system. Having the tongue touch the soft palate rather than resting on the hard palate engages the parasympathetic nervous system. This slows heart rate and breathing, lowering stress levels.

Other doctors concur the tongue's positioning influences mood-related areas of the brain. By shifting focus inwards through Khecari mudra, concerns may fade temporarily. Yoga teacher Jagannath Guruji likened it to a turtle sheltering in its shell. Both experts support its potential for reducing overthinking.

While more research is still needed, it seems this non-meditative practice grounded in yoga lessons may offer relief to those struggling with persistent worries. By taking just a brief moment to consciously place the tongue, unwanted rumination may subside. For those willing to experiment safely, Khecari mudra could provide a simple yet powerful stress-reducing tool.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

