Gippy Grewal talks about threats faced by Punjabi musicians like Amar Singh Chamkila and Sidhu Moosewala

Well known Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal recently shared his perspective on the challenges that musicians from the Punjabi industry have to confront. In a recent interview, he spoke about how artists right from Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala have sometimes found themselves targeted by criminal elements.

Grewal stated that while every profession carries risks, musicians are often born with a dedication to their craft. When asked about feeling afraid due to threats faced by others in the industry, he clarified that he continues his work without fear. However, he acknowledged that uncertainties are part of the job and all one can do is take precautions.

The singer further explained that artists cannot let obstacles come in the way of pursuing their passion. Even if they wish to distance themselves temporarily, their love for music will ultimately bring them back. Grewal also praised the recent biopic on Amar Singh Chamkila for accurately portraying the struggles of a musician and connecting with audiences.

While heaping praise on Diljit Dosanjh's performance, he felt the film succeeded in its objective of showcasing Chamkila's journey to Punjabi viewers. In conclusion, Grewal's statements provide insight into the resolve of musicians to continue honing their craft despite external difficulties. Their dedication stems from music being ingrained in their souls.