Govt to fund up to 50 pc of AI compute infra to be set up in partnership with industry

NEW DELHI, May 17: The government will fund up to 50 per cent of AI compute infrastructure that will be created in partnership with the private sector, a senior official said on Friday. While speaking at a CII Annual Summit, Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) Secretary S Krishnan said the government is looking to set up at least 10,000 graphics processing unit (GPU) based compute capacity in the country soon.

“The government is prepared to provide for at least up to about 50 per cent of the cost of creating this infrastructure. In order to speed up the entire process. The idea is to partner with a variety of private institutions so that we are able to work with the private sector in making this capacity available quickly,” Krishnan said.

